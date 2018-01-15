CJP and rights of citizens

Evils dominate because we have not learned to reinforce and support one another. True happiness and harmony lies in helping one another. We are all sons and daughters of this soil. In the face of emerging challenges, problems including deadly diseases from polluted water, substandard food, fake medicines and low quality education. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken enviable steps for the promotion of food, health, education and justice including judicial reforms. There is a spring of hope in the wake of his suo motu notices and rulings in recent past. It is time for the people to rise to their full moral and spiritual height, and to say, “We will save this society and the state.” It is imperative that ego be controlled. It is our ego that becomes dominant and we are engaged in negative thoughts. Read and reflect upon the rhetorical statements of our rulers. Things always go wrong when ego comes in between. The time has come for the people of Pakistan to rise and unite to defend their rights everywhere.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

