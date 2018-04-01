CJP rejects Sindh govt report on children’s death in Thar

Says compelled to interfere in executive matters

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday lashed out at Sindh Health Secretary Fazlullah Pechuho for failing to take responsibility for children’s deaths in Tharparkar.

A three-member Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and headed by the chief justice, was hearing a suo motu case regarding the death of children in Thar, who died from malnutrition and measles.

He admonished Pechuho, who submitted a report prepared by government doctors to the court, for ridding himself of all responsibility by saying that children die because they are underweight.

“The report makes it look like you don’t have any responsibility at all,” Justice Nisar said at the SC Karachi registry, suggesting that Pechuho “offer his services to another department”.

Sindh health secretary then told the court that 50 per cent of the deaths occurred due to pneumonia and diarrhea. He also admitted that doctors did not want to work in the region.

Addressing Senator Raza Rabbani, who appeared before the court, the chief justice said that the judiciary did not want to interfere in executive matters but is “compelled” to do so due to the poor state of affairs.

Referring to a video clip that showed the poor state of a hospital in Larkana, the ruling PPP’s stronghold, the CJP said that he felt “ashamed” and wanted to visit the city to oversee the state of affairs there. He then suggested Senator Rabbani watch that video as well.

The CJP expressed concern over the “numerous health problems in Sindh” and said that hospitals hand over the bodies of children to parents who are left with nothing but grief.

Sindh Advocate General Barrister Zameer Hussain Ghumro’s claim that the government had built an “excellent hospital” in Mithi and distributed free wheat in Thar was dismissed by Justice Shah who said that the wheat was “lost in corruption”.

After a recess, the court rejected the report submitted by Pechuho and ordered the government to form a committee comprising “neutral doctors” working in Aga Khan Hospital or other hospitals of similar stature.

“When we do interfere it is said that we are foolish to interfere in the work of executive,” the chief justice observed.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also heard the case pertaining to water pollution in Sindh at Supreme Court’s Karachi registry on Saturday.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar were also present at the hearing. During the hearing, the CJP questioned the senior journalist if he thinks he intends to take over the rule of the country.

Responding to his question, Abbas said, “The work you’re doing is actually the government’s to do.”

As Abbas raised that a lot needs to be done for the provision of basic facilities in the province, the CJP said, “The media stopped me by saying I’m sitting here to ensure justice.”

He added, “Despite government orders, high-rise buildings have been constructed on Karachi’s Khalid bin Waleed Road.”