CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday what improvements his government has brought about since coming into power.

Hearing the Bani Gala encroachments case, the chief justice questioned Chaudhry, who heads the Capital Administration and Development Division, on measures taken by the government to counter the population explosion under way in the country.

Chaudhry informed the apex court that his government has been in power since 2013, whereas the settlements around Rawal Dam, which supplies water to the twin cities, have been around for centuries.

The apex court observed that Islamabad should be a model city for everyone, adding that there are encroachments even in posh sectors of the capital.

When the environment director general informed the court of issues of pollution and water scarcity, the chief justice directed him to resolve these issues as it his job.

Moreover, during the hearing, with regard to the court’s earlier directions, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted his Bani Gala estate’s building plans.

The court directed authorities to attest the building plans in one week and summoned the capital’s chief commissioner at the next hearing.

At the last hearing on Feb 13, the apex court had ordered the PTI chairman to submit the site plan of his 300-kanal estate.

Orignally published by INP