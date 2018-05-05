CJP questions law banning protests in capital’s Red Zone

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar questioned authorities on Friday over the law banning protests in the federal capital’s high-security Red Zone. Hearing a suo motu notice of police action against journalists, the chief justice ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Chief Justice Nisar directed Sessions Judge Sohail Nasir to probe the incident within 10 days and ordered all involved parties to appear before the inquiry commission.

The chief justice also directed the capital’s deputy commissioner to explain the imposition of Section 144 which bans public gatherings in the capital.

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that the police will claim that rallies are banned in the Red Zone, adding that the journalists did not have riot gear such as slingshots and sticks.

Appearing before the court, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Sultan Azam Temuri said as per law a no-objection certificate is required for taking out rallies in the capital, explaining that the police force respects journalists.

He added that the police asked journalists not to proceed to the Red Zone.

When asked by the chief justice if the journalists turned violent, the police chief explained that the protesters attempted to break the police cordon towards Parliament. Temuri said further that the incident will also be probed by the police. Chief Justice Nisar then remarked that the journalists’ protest was peaceful, adding that it is not appropriate to use force against women and peaceful protesters.—INP

