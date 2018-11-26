CJP proposes to restore tax on pre-paid mobile phone cards

Observer Report

London

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday proposed a re-imposition of tax on the top-up of prepaid mobile phone cards to collect funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

Addressing a dam fundraising ceremony hosted by UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in London, the top judge said, “It will not be appropriate to impose taxes to collect funds for the construction of dams, however, we had earlier suspended the withholding tax on the top-up of prepaid cards by cellphone service providers and learnt that through this Rs3 billion were saved per month.”

“If the nation allows, then we will re-impose the tax on the top-up of prepaid cards and collect money for the dam fund,” he added.

Justice Nisar urged the nation to put forth their viewpoints on his proposal. “The nation should apprise us of their thoughts on this proposal,” he said.

Terming not constructing dams earlier as criminal negligence, the chief justice said, “A dam needs to be constructed on every inch of Indus River.”

Further, Justice Nisar expressed hope that “one day all four provinces will be in agreement over the construction of Kalabagh Dam”.

“Karachi’s water crisis made me realise how crucial this issue is,” he added. “Tanker mafia and some others have been controlling the water supply in Karachi and in Lahore and Quetta the level of underground water is decreasing,” Justice Nisar asserted.

Stating that he wants to secure the future of the next generations, Justice Nisar said, “The construction of dams is no longer only Pakistan’s campaign but humanity’s.”

