CJP points out criticism outside court, says it won’t affect justice

ISLAMABAD, : The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the Jahangir Tareen disqualification case on Thursday and asked whether whatever critcisim erupts outside the court is worth appreciation.

He remarked that their tolerance should be credited, and affirmed that the justice and honour of the apex court will not be affected despite criticism.

The Attorney General of Pakistan argued before the Supreme Court bench that Tareen had admitted to adopt unfair means to earn Rs 70 million and raised no objection on the action carried out by SECP.

The Chief Justice told that SECP had fined Tareen over misconduct which he paid eventually. Tareen’s lawyer opined that SC is allowed by law to run judicial review for any law.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari said that his client didn’t hide any asset from his 1997 nomination papers while Abbasi’s lawyer Akram Sheikh refuted that the PTI chief didn’t show his London flat and offshore company in the papers during 1997.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the real question is how the euro account of offshore company was established and it is the responsibility of petitioner to provide relevant documents.

Akram Sheikh argued that the responsibility to present documents has been shifted to Imran Khan since he admitted to own the offshore company. He was the candidate of the premiership in 2002, he added.

Justice Nisar suggested that such arguments should be given outside the court and whatever happens there has no affect on the judicial stature. The apex court rejected Hanif Abbasi’s plea to seek nomination papers of PTI chairman Imran Khan from 1997.

The next hearing of these cases has been postponed till November 14.

Orignally published by NNI