CJP penalises Punjab govt

Discrimination against women

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday imposed a Rs50,000 fine on Additional Inspector General (AIG) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab for interfering in a Lahore High Court (LHC) order to recruit women on open merit.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar also slapped a Rs25,000 fine on the Punjab government for “discrimination against women”.

Last year, the LHC had ordered CTD Punjab to appoint women on open merit instead of selection based on quota system. The order was passed on a petition filed by 200 women who accused CTD Punjab of misleading candidates by failing to specify that female candidates will be selected through quota system.In their petition, the female candidates said that the CTD Punjab had advertised 1,500 posts of corporals in 2013.