CJP orders to shift Majeed, his son to jail

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday reviewed the medical reports of Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and directed that he along with his son be shifted to jail from the hospital. As the top court heard the money laundering case on Monday, the additional attorney general submitted the medical reports of Majeed and his son, who have been arrested for involvement in the case, before the bench.

The additional attorney general informed the court, ‘Along with the report, the committee has presented its recommendations. The report states that the Omni Group chairman can be made part of investigations.’Justice Nisar then remarked, ‘Majeed’s counsel should inform us if his client wants to get his surgery done. If Anwar Majeed wants to get his surgery done then he should otherwise he should be shifted to jail.’

‘Tell us, whether he wants to stay in the hospital or jail,’ the chief justice added. ‘Hemorrhoids can be treated with a cream, it is not like Anwar Majeed has a heart ailment.’ Further, Justice Nisar said, ‘Is he an official guest? Shift him to the jail, he has been enjoying for over a month.’To this, Omni Group counsel said, ‘Anwar Majeed is scheduled to have an operation at South City Hospital.’ Justice Nisar then asked if Dr Asim Hussain owns the hospital.

Responding to the chief justice, Jinnah Hospital administrator Dr Seemin Jamali said. ‘No, South City is a private hospital.’ Justice Nisar then remarked, ‘As per the report, Anwar Majeed is in good health.’—INP

