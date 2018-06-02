CJP orders to lodge case against Hamza Shahbaz for threatening Ayesha Ahad

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday directed to lodge case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for threatening Ayesha Ahad.

A two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the petition.

During the hearing at Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry, CJP expressed resentment over not filing case on session court’s order and also directed Hamza Shahbaz to record his stance at 1 pm.

After directing Hamza’s counsel to produce their client in court by 1 pm, the bench was informed by Advocate General Punjab Asma Hamid that Hamza was not present in the country and is expected to return during the next four days.

The bench also summoned a record of case proceedings by June 6. “Let the court know today of all the police officials who refused to initiate the case,” the CJP added. Hearing of the case was adjourned until June 29.

Hamza, Rana Maqbool, Maqsood Butt, Rana Ali Imran and others were made respondents in the petition.

Subsequently, the bench ordered Inspector-General Punjab Police Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan to provide complete security to Ayesha.

Ayesha Ahad had claimed the son of Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, married her with a lie in 2010, adding that she will present the evidence against him.

She hoped for a decision in her favour, complaining that no committee was formed to investigate her case. She said Nawaz Sharif is standing behind the same door as she was in the past.

She said Hamza Shehbaz is neither Sadiq nor Ameen, adding that the whole Sharif family had teamed up to defend the lies. She demanded a probe of her case with Hamza Shehbaz under another such committee. “Goons of Maqsood Butt were used to terrorise me,” she said while assuring that she doesn’t represent any political party.

