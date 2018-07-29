CJP orders to arrest PTI candidate Nadeem Abbas in firing case

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, on Sunday heard the firing case involving a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-winning candidate in PP-161, Nadeem Abbas.

During the hearing at Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry, the CJP ordered to arrest the culprits within twenty four hours and put the name of accused on Exit Control List (ECL). The top judge also directed to include anti-terrorism clauses in the case.

IG Punjab police informed the court that FIR has been filed against Nadeem Abbas and his thirty accomplices and many have been arrested while the remaining will be arrested soon.

The Punjab police IG informed the court that the FIR has been registered and many of the accomplices have been arrested. His supporters fired in the air to celebrate his win in PP-161, Lahore. When the police arrived, Abbas’s supporters attacked the policemen and SHO. Three policemen were injured in the incident.

It is to be mentioned here that Nadeem Abbas declared winner in PP-161 with 34994 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Faisal Ayub stood second with 30987 votes.

