CJP orders repair of Services Hospital’s lifts

Staff Reporter

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered immediate repair of the elevators in the Services Hospital, which have been reported to be lying dysfunctional.

During a hearing at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry Saturday, Services Hospital’s Dr Mehmood Ayaz told the chief justice that elevators of the hospital were not functioning, that is why medics and attendants were facing difficulty in taking the patients from one ward to another.

To this, Justice Nisar asked where the chief executive officer of the private company was, which is responsible for maintenance of the elevators. Lawyer representing the company, who was present in the court, told CJP that the CEO was on leave for Hajj and would return on August 27.

However, he said, work on all the elevators was completed on their part.

But the chief justice emphasised on seeing the CEO, ordering he appear before the court along with a report on the matter on August 29.

The hospital was visited by the chief justice on July 14, during which he expressed annoyance over complaints of patients for not being provided medicines free of charge.

