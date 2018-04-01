CJP orders removal of posters complimenting him

Staff Reporter

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered the removal of all posters in Karachi that compliment or commend him.

The order came in between the hearing for lack of provision of clean water to the citizens of Karachi at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

The CJP further added that the water commission’s report will be evaluated and scrutinised. “I feel like there has been some progress on the matter,” he remarked during the hearing.

“I will make sure that some progress is delivered at the end of two months even if that means I have to sit in Karachi every day,” he added.

The CJP then warned the doctors that placed the posters in multiple locations across the city. He further said that he didn’t want to see any posters with his picture on them, and ordered for their immediate removal. “Nobody will remember my name after retirement,” he added.

Posters commending the CJP appeared in various areas of Karachi which has led to multiple responses. The Justice and Judiciary forum put up the posters say, “Kaun badlega nizaam? Judges, Fauj aur awaam. Siasat nahi, insaaf, awami huqooq ki jang Saqib Nisar tere sang.” (Who will change the system? Judges, army and the masses. Justice not politics, in this battle of people’s rights, we are with you, Mian Saqib Nisar). The posters put up by the Sindh doctors forum say, “Shukriya Chief Justice, awaam ke haq, sehat siasat nahi, insaaf hai.” (Thank you, CJP, the rights of the people is justice, not politics)