CJP orders removal of Bilawal, Murad from ECL, JIT report

Banking court extends Zardari, Talpur’s bail till 23rd

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Karachi

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the government to remove the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List.

While hearing the Fake Accounts case, a three-member bench headed by CJP Nisar directed the officials to delete paras regarding the PPP chairman and Murad Ali Shah from the report prepared by the Joint Investigation Team.

At the outset, the Attorney General apprised the apex court on the progress made on the SC orders of placement of 172 suspects on the no fly list. He informed the bench that the Federal Cabinet had forwarded the matter to a review committee which would decide it.

The chief justice asked the JIT counsel to explain why Bilwal Bhutto was dragged into the case. He is just a kid and taking his mother’s legacy forward, he observed. The names of Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah were included for point scoring, he remarked.

The Supreme Court ordered the National Accountability Bureau to initiate a fresh inquiry into the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

The apex court ordered NAB to investigate the case in light of a report recently submitted by a joint investigation team probing the matter, and to complete its investigation within two months.

“NAB can probe Bilawal and CM Shah independently. If after the investigation a reference can be formed, then it should be filed,” Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed.

The bench further asked the accountability bureau to summon whoever it wishes, and instructed the JIT to continue its own probe in the meantime.

Earlier Monday, the banking court had extended the bail before arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till Jan 23. Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur denied all the claims made about Zardari Group in the JIT report that was submitted before the Supreme Court.

The former president along with his sister Faryal Talpur, Shehzad Ali, Zain Malik, Iqbal Khan Noori, Zulqarnain Majeed appeared in a banking court on Monday for a hearing regarding the money laundering case.

The counsel of the defendants pleaded the court to extend the bail, the request was accepted by the court. During the hearing, lawyer of the suspects argued that the Federal Investigation Agency should be ordered to submit a final challan in the case.

To this the judge remarked that they have been prevented from carrying out any proceedings by the Supreme Court.

Share on: WhatsApp