CJP orders relocation of Multan courts to old building

Multan

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Thursday that old courts in Multan’s Kutchery Chowk should resume working, putting an end to the long-standing tussle between lawyers and authorities.

The chief justice held an open court in Multan and ruled that the courts should be reopened in the next 10 days.

The CJP was hearing the suo motu case on the transfer of judicial complex in Multan. Last month, the Session and District courts in the city were shifted to new judicial complex, located on Matital Road, from Kutchery Road.

The CJP directed that the new judicial complex should be opened in three months after ensuring the provision of all the necessary facilities.