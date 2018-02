Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered re-opening of South Punjab’s three sugar mills.

Hearing a case pertaining to sugarcane crushing on Wednesday, the bench said that Ittefaq, Haseeb Waqas, and Chaudhry Sugar mills are being allowed to resume their operations for the crushing season keeping in view the interests of the growers.