CJP orders PTI’s Imran to donate Rs3m to dams fund

Sharjeel shifted to jail after CJP recovered alcohol in his room

Observer Report

Karachi

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Imran Ali Shah to donate Rs3 million to the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund 2018.

A bench headed by the chief justice at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry heard a suo motu notice taken against the PTI MPA over the physical assault of a citizen in Karachi.

As the hearing went under way, the chief justice asked the MPA, “What were you thinking when you thrashed the citizen?”

“No one even beats up animals like this,” he remarked. Justice Nisar continued, “Why did you assault the citizen? You are a representative of the people and is this how you will behave?”

“This is an unacceptable crime and we won’t let it go,” he asserted. The chief justice then told the PTI MPA, “Beat me up and show me, I’ll step outside the court.” As Shah apologised and said he was ‘embarrassed’, Justice Nisar said “what sorry?” and narrated that when he was a child he beat up a house help with a belt and his father beat him up for doing that to teach him a lesson.

He also reminded the lawmaker that there could be no “compensation for [hurting the] honour” of his victim.

When asked by the CJP, Shah said he had slapped the man three or four times. “You ought to be slapped four times in public as well in the same way,” the CJP retorted. “There is no compensation for insults,” he observed.

Earlier in the day before taking up cases at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, the chief justice made surprise visits to three hospitals and examined the rooms of political prisoners.

As the chief justice entered the former Sindh information minister’s room on the sixth floor of Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital, which had been declared sub-jail, no nurse or doctor was present.

According to eye-witnesses, the chief justice examined Memon’s room for nearly three minutes and even questioned about the PPP leader’s health.

Bottles of alcohol, drugs and cigarettes were found from Memon’s room which the court staff confiscated. The chief justice upon return to SC’s Karachi Registry remarked, “I found three bottles of alcohol from Memon’s room.”

“The attorney general should visit and see what is happening,” he added.

