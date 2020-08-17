CJP orders petrol pumps set up on greenbelts to be demolished

Observer Report

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Monday declared that all petrol pumps constructed on greenbelts will be demolished.

The apex court also ordered taking back possession of two petrol pumps established on government land in Faisalabad.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard a case regarding the lease of petrol pumps on government land.

Counsel Qalbe Hassan adopted the stance that the National Highway Authority had leased the government land to petrol pumps. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin remarked that the NHA was not above the law and observed that the authority had not been allotted land for business purposes.

He said that foul play with the government land should come to an end.

Noting that the NHA had established a petrol pump on a yearly rent of Rs30,000 on the greenbelt, the chief justice questioned how was the greenbelt allotted for the petrol pump.

Justice Ijazul Hassan said that the court will not allow giving the government land on a meager amount. The chief justice observed that the petrol pumps constructed on the greenbelt will be demolished.

Additional Advocate General Punjab informed the court that the government had taken possession of petrol pump established on the greenbelt in Faisalabad.

The chief justice asked whether the pump still existed on the greenbelt and said that officials in the Punjab government had been working in connivance with the petrol pump owners.

The Supreme Court summoned Faisalabad commissioner and member colonies Board of Revenue in the next hearing and sought a report from the Punjab government in four weeks.

The top court sought reply on the petrol pumps established on the greenbelt and in park until Wednesday and adjourned the hearing of the case.