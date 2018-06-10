CJP orders payment of salaries to Sindh’s lady teachers

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Saturday ordered reimbursement of salaries to the female teachers of Sindh Education Department.

Taking suo motu over the female teachers’ salary issue, apex court had called female teachers chanting slogans outside the Supreme Court (SC) Karachi Registry against the Sindh Government over non-payment of salary.However, after listening to protesters’ demands, CJP summoned the Chief Secretary and the Education secretary Sindh on the spot and ordered them to reimburse salariesIt is worth to mention here that Sindh Government had not paid salary of nearly six years to at least 6700 teachers.—NNI

