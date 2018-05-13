CJP orders mayor to clear city drains in a month

Directs K-Electric to inform about power outages till May 20

Staff Reporter

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Saturday Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to ensure unclogging of drains across the city within a month.

While hearing a case pertaining to the provision of clean water at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, the top judge enquired the mayor regarding the steps taken to clean the city. “Wasim sahab, please tell us who will clean the drains in Karachi? When will you share the good tidings that Karachi has been cleaned with us,” he asked.

Akhtar then informed him that work has been initiated and different projects are currently under way. The monsoon season is about to start what will happen then, the top judge questioned. “Rains are about to come, Karachi’s conditions should not deteriorate,” he said.

There will be progress in 15 days, the mayor assured the court. “Mayor sahab, we have to work together. Every citizen has a right to clean environment,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked.

The court also ordered to send the issue pertaining to hurdles in tenders and development work to the water commission, which has been constituted by the Supreme Court.

The government has put poor measures in place to curb environmental pollution in Karachi, remarked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday.

The chief justice observed this while hearing a petition in Supreme Court that states factories in Karachi need cloud technology to keep a check on pollution caused by the gases and chemical waste they release.

Speaking about Karachi, the chief justice said the city also faces an acute shortage of potable water, while informal settlements in the city also add to rising pollution.

However, the chief justice remarked, he would fix things and ensure the provision of basic facilities to people before his term completes.

Justice Nisar promised that he would not leave the country in a state where even breathing becomes a problem.

Meanwhile, hearing a case pertaining to the city’s power crisis at apex court’s Karachi Registry Chief Justice Saqib Nisar expressed his anger over the ongoing power crisis in Karachi and remarked that load-shedding in criminal negligence.

He summoned the chief executive officer of K-Electric, city’s sole power utility, Tayyab Tareen. While referring to Tareen, the top judge remarked: “I have heard you are not supplying electricity to the people of Karachi. Should we leave the people at your mercy?”

The Holy Month of Ramazan, in which it is obligatory for all Muslims to fast from sunrise to sunset, is starting on May 17, the CJP added. “What will the people do in Ramazan?”

The CJP asked the KE official about the load-shedding in the city. “How long does the load-shedding lasts,” the top judge asked.

“Why shouldn’t we start an investigation against you,” he remarked.

“We have a load-shedding schedule in some areas,” said Tareen.

The CJP then questioned if KE does load-shedding of its own accord. “From which authority do you take permission for load-shedding?”

The CJP then ordered the power utility authorities to make the court aware of the entire situation by May 20. The court also summoned the load-shedding schedule of the city.