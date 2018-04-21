CJP orders KP to shut down quack doctors’ clinics

Says time has come for judiciary to deliver

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take action against fake doctors across the province and gave a one-week deadline for shutting them down.

The chief justice issued the directives while hearing a case against quack doctors at the Supreme Court registry here on Friday.

Justice Nisar also heard the case relating to fake doctors in the province among others.

During the hearing, chairman of the Healthcare Commission was was questioned by the chief justice regarding the number of quack doctors in the province, upon which the chairman informed the court that there are 15,000 fake doctors in the province.

Justice Nisar also questioned the chairman regarding action taken against quacks and asked how many of them have been banned, to which the health official replied saying that a total of 122 doctors have been banned.

Expressing his displeasure, Justice Nisar probed the health official on his salary and was informed it was Rs0.5 million. “The performance is nil as per the salary,” said the CJP.

The top judge then gave a week’s deadline to take action against fake doctors and said that no stay order on the matter will be issued. “Those who seek stay orders should appear in the SC,” the CJP remarked. He also ordered an inquiry report against fake doctors to be presented in court. Justice Nisar, slamming the Healthcare Commission, said the body should be dissolved if it was not performing.

Shifting his focus to the case pertaining to the provision of clean water in KP, he ordered KP government to get water samples from the province tested from Punjab’s laboratories. “How do you conduct tests for water when you don’t have a laboratory nor any advance equipment?” he questioned.

The CJP further said water should be filled and tested from the laboratory and ordered the officials to send water samples from Peshawar to Punjab for examination.

During the hearing, Chief Secretary of KP Mohammad Azam Khan said, “It has been six months since I’ve been the chief secretary. I have come to serve the public and I am determined to do six years worth of work in six month”.

At this, the CJP questioned the secretary on his salary and was informed that he earned Rs180,000. The top judge expressed dissatisfaction saying that despite drawing a large amount of salary, Khan’s work was unsatisfactory and did not complement his salary.

The CJP had, a day earlier, ordered that all security protocol granted to unauthorised persons in all provinces be withdrawn.

IG Mehsud submitted his report in court on Friday, telling Justice Nisar that security protocol of 1,769 unauthorised people has already been withdrawn on court’s orders.

At this, the CJP commended the IG, saying: “You have done excellent work. Thank you.”

The chief justice also said that he is content with Chief Secretary Azam Khan’s conduct. “Chief secretary, you have also done good work,” he added. He, however, did not have similar things to say regarding KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak’s work.

A day after censuring the KP CM for his government’s failure to provide clean drinking water and the unsatisfactory progress made on the disposal of sewage and industrial waste, the CJP was critical of the PTI politician again on Friday.

Meanwhile, addressing bar members in Charsadda district, the Chief Justice said the present circumstances warranted that the judiciary should deliver to guarantee fundamental rights of the people.

“The time has come for the judiciary to deliver; otherwise we will not be able to achieve our goals,” he siad and added the Institutions are made for people and they must deliver to the masses. He also reiterated his advice for updating of old laws of the country in order to ensure speedy justice to the people lamenting that decades-old cases were still pending in various courts of the country.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony of Charsadda’s judicial complex later in the day, the chief justice said: “I asked the KP CM about education but he could not give me a satisfactory answer.”

He called for arranging workshops for judges to ensure trial courts dispense with cases swiftly. The Chief Justice said that “Right to life is the most important right”. He made these remarks while explaining the Supreme Court’s use of Suo Moto powers to enforce fundamental rights.

He also asked the audience to reveal if they have any pressing cases related to fundamental rights so he can hear the case there and then.

On his way back, the chief justice visited the District Headquarters Hospital. At the hospital, patients complained of lack of basic medicines while the doctors admitted to the same. During the visit, a woman approached the chief justice claiming that police are yet to take any action after the murder of her son 10 days ago. The chief justice assured the woman of getting justice.