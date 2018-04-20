CJP orders KP Govt to shutdown clinics of quake doctors in a week

PESHAWAR : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar here Friday ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Healthcare Commission to shutdown clinics of all quake doctors within a week in the province.

The Supreme Court’s three-member bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan comprising Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took a case against quake doctors operating in different parts of the province and ordered KP Healthcare Commission, Chairman to shutdown clinics of all quake doctors in the province and gave him one week time to take a province-wise action against quake doctors playing with lives of people.

The CJP grilled Chairman Healthcare Commission for not doing enough work against quack doctors and remarked, “You draw a salary of Rs 500,000 but your output is zero. It is your duty to take action on this important matter as it involves human lives.”

The CJP wondered that what kind of a province was this where the Chief Secretary earned Rs 180,000 and Chairman Healthcare Commission got Rs 0.5 million.

The Chief Justice asked for a comprehensive inquiry report on this key issue after he was told by the Chairman that about 1500 quakes doctors were operating in KP. The Chairman further told CJP that action had been taken against 122 clinics run by quake doctors and all had been sealed.

Upon this, the Chief Justice remarked that quake doctors had been ruining lives of people and such unlawful practical could not be allowed.

The CJP said if anyone wants a stay order then they should come to the Supreme Court.

In another case related to Protocol, the CJP expressed satisfaction over the performance of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salahuddin Khan Mehsud with regard to improvement in security situation in the province.

While submitting his detailed report in Supreme Court’s registry today, IGP KP told CJP that security protocol from 1,769 unrelated persons had been withdrawn on the court’s orders.

At this, the Justice Saqib Nisar commended the IGP and said “You have done excellent work. Thank you.” The Chief Justice also expressed satisfaction over the conduct and good work of Chief Secretary Azam Khan.

The IGP KP told media persons after emerging from the court room that CJP had praised his force and said his appreciation by the apex court was in fact appreciation of the entire police force.

Salahuddin Masud said police were already working on a plan to withdraw unnecessary security provided to influential and public figures, adding security protocol in the province would also be withdrawn in phases.

On Thursday last, the Chief Justice Pakistan had ordered IGPs to withdraw security protocol granted to unrelated persons in all the provinces.

In another case pertaining to supply of potable water in the province, the apex court ordered the authorities concerned to collect water samples from different locations of the province and get them tested from a reputable Punjab laboratory to check their quality.

The Chief Justice then asked officials present in court how they would get the testing done when the KP did not have the required laboratory or technical machinery for it.

The apex court also heard the plea of a woman who has been seeking her ‘Haq Mehr’ for the past several decades and ordered authorities to assist her.

On Thursday last, CJP Justice Saqib Nisar had summoned Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak and told him that he had heard a lot about their good governance but the situation on ground was different.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the KP government in the social sector including health, education and provision of potable water and regretted that not a single standard hospital or school had been set up in the provincial capital by the government over the past five years.

The Chief Justice, who was on two days official visit to Peshawar took up a number of cases pertaining to social welfare and civic facilities besides others and issued necessary orders for their resolution.

The CJP later, departed for Charsadda where he inaugurated a state of the art Judicial Complex.

