CJP orders Karachi mayor to end illegal encroachments in 15 days

KARACHI : Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Saturday appeared before the Supreme Court (SC) in illegal encroachments and occupation of land case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Musheer Alam and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the case.

During the proceedings, the mayor told the court that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had taken action against the illegal encroachments and demolished marriage halls. He also complained of not having proper authority in the city.

The top judge gave task of removing illegal encroachments in Karachi in 15 days to Waseem Akhtar saying, “You should not rely on anyone else as the court has given you the authority.”

Meanwhile, Justice Nisar also sought proper plan from additional inspector general in this regard.

On the occasion, chairmen of relevant departments were also present to record their statements.

