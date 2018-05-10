CJP orders formation of judicial body to probe APS attack

Police instructed to abolish security checkposts

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday ordered the formation of a judicial commission to address the grievances of parents who lost their children in the Army Public School (APS) massacre.

Directing Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Yahya Afridi to form the judicial commission, the CJP instructed that a full report on the matter be compiled within two months.

The commission will comprise a three-member bench of Peshawar High Court judges.

The CJP passed the order while hearing a suo motu case in the Supreme Court’s Peshawar registry on the Peshawar High Court’s decision in February this year to dispose of a writ petition seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe the attack.

Despite petitioners’ arguments that a judicial inquiry was a fundamental right of APS victims’ parents, the Peshawar High Court had ruled that it was the government’s mandate to initiate such an inquiry.

The parents present during Wednesday’s hearing expressed anger at the handling of the case, which was directed towards the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court in particular.

After the petitioners repeatedly excoriated the Peshawar High Court chief justice, the counsel for the petitioners, Fazal Khan, was instructed to leave the room.

“You can not issue such statements about my judges in my presence,” CJP Nisar remarked.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to abolish all security check-posts from Peshawar within 24 hours.

The chief justice passed the order while hearing a case at the Supreme Court Peshawar Registry on Wednesday.

“All security barriers and check-post should be removed within the next 24 hours and all blocked roads be reopened to traffic,” Justice Saqib Nisar said.

The top judge then asked Chief Secretary to identify places and consulates where security presence was necessary. Security check-posts can be set up with the court’s permission, he added.

Meanwhile, expressing dismay over the poor condition of the psychiatric hospital (lunatic asylum) and the presence of the vicinity in the compound of central jail Peshawar the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar Wednesday called for corrective measures.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who also rushed to the Central jail apprised the Chief Justice of various measures being taken as the welfare of the prisoners as well as the inhabitants of the lunatic asylum.

The honorable Chief Justice during his sojourn to provincial metropolis visited Central Jail Peshawar as well as the Mental hospital that has long been housed in the central Jail Peshawar.

During his visit the chief justice visited different parts of the prison. Justice Nisar inquired why the hospital was inside the prison and whether a hospital is supposed to be in such a state.

Present on the occasion the KP Health Secretary Abid Majeed told the chief justice that another psychiatric hospital had been under construction since 2012. He added that work on the hospital had not yet been completed for the government was not releasing funds.

During the visit, the chief justice asked the in-charge if patients spent their days lying on beds or there were arrangements for them to pass their time outside.

The chief justice asked where patients were made to sit when they left their rooms. To this, the hospital administration said benches was arranged for the patients when they come out of their wards.

During the visit of the honorable Chief Justice , the IG Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the chief justice that they will start shifting the prisoners to the new jail from next month.

Justice Nisar reportedly summoned Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to the prison, who showed up over the chief justice’s orders. However, in his conversation with journalists, the chief minister said that he had come to meet the chief justice and was not there for a hearing.