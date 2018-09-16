CJP orders forensic audit of mineral water company

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday has directed to carry out the forensic audit of the mineral water company in 15 days.

During the hearing, the top judge has ordered to check water samples of all the companies, adding that suitable amount will be given to the government after the case.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan while hearing a case against private hospital owners for charging exorbitant fees from the patients remarked that hospitals should not charge patients more than the rate set by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council for treatment.

During the hearing, the chief justice told the Doctors Hospital and Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Ghazanfar Ali Shah to close his medical facility if he could not serve the public.

Doctors hospital is a private facility in the city, whose CEO appeared in court as the chief justice had issued summons a day earlier for owners of private hospitals. At the hearing, the chief justice observed that owners of private hospitals bills patients with over Rs100,000 to implant stents despite orders of charging within the limit.

Justice Nisar addressed the CEO of Doctors hospital, asking how they could overrule court orders and charge extra fees.

Moreover, the chief justice said people complained that they were charged exorbitant fees at Doctors hospital.

A patient who is admitted to the hospital for 30 days is handed a bill of Rs4 million, Justice Nisar said, expressing objection. He added that people from low-income backgrounds should also be considered while setting such high charges for medical treatment.

The court will announce a verdict if private hospitals do not review their rates, the chief justice observed.

The director general of Lahore Development Authority, who was also present at the court, complained against Doctors hospital saying the facility was established on a residential plot.

He added the commercial activity of the hospital was underway on a one-canal residential plot.

