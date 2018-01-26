CJP orders foolproof security of Zainab case accused

SC hears allegations brought up in TV show

Islamabad

Chief Justice Supreme Court Justice Saqib Nisar has ordered to provide fool proof security to Imran, alleged murderer of Zainab and asked IG Punjab to personally look after the matter related to security of the accused.

During the hearing the Supreme Court summoned television anchor Shahid Masood to provide clarity on revelations he made during a late night show regarding the suspect in the rape and murder case of seven-year-old Zainab and other children in Kasur.

Masood, in his show, had alleged that Zainab’s suspected rapist and murderer was a member of a pornography gang which also includes a Punjab minister.

Masood and Punjab additional advocate general Asma Hamid were both present in court during Thursday’s hearing.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, watched footage of Masood’s TV show in court and advised the Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan and a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the evidence provided by the anchorperson.

The additional advocate general old the court that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had formed a six-member team after the show was aired.

Masood alleged that the accused in Zainab case had 37 foreign currency bank accounts, and had backing of the country’s most important personality and a minister.

“The Kasur incident has come under discussion all over the world, and the CJP, COAS, prime minister and other top officials should ensure the matter is investigated, Masood stressed.

The anchorperson raised concerns over the security of the suspect, saying he feared the possibility that he would be killed in police custody. He asked that the suspect be kept in the custody of an intelligence agency. “The matter of the suspect’s security is very important,” the CJP said, adding that the responsibility to ensure his security in police custody is the IGP’s.

“The suspect’s security should be foolproof,” the CJP asserted. The court asked Masood to provide details regarding the evidence he had, to which the Anchorperson said he had submitted the details of the suspect’s 37 bank accounts to the court.

The court asked him to provide the names of the important personalities involved in the case, assuring Masood they would be kept secret until the investigation is complete.

Our Correspondent Salim Ahmed reports: The Lahore High Court directed the special anti-terrorism court hearing the Zainab rape, murder case to give its verdict in seven days after the submission of the challan (charge-sheet).

Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house on January 4 in Kasur. Her body was recovered from a garbage heap on January 9. The post-mortem of the minor revealed that she had been raped before being murdered.

On Wednesday, a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) handed Imran Ali Naqshbandi, the accused, in the rape and murder case of Zainab to police on a 14-day physical remand.

During his ATC appearance, Imran admitted to the rape and murder of Zainab. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested the chief justice of the Lahore High Court to ensure that the hearing of the case is heard day and night, without any delay. Terror charges have been included against the suspect.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan claimed that name of a prominent public figure has emerged in the Zainab case. He demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct an independent inquiry of the case. “A strong criminal gang is behind Zainab’s killer. “If Imran Ali Naqshbandi’s DNA was matching in the rest of the eight cases, why wasn’t he arrested earlier,” he asked.

Awan questioned why Punjab chief minister and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah interrupted Zainab’s father during the press conference.