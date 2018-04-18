CJP orders authorities to produce Faisal Raza Abidi before SC in contempt case

ISLAMABAD : The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday ordered authorities concerned to produce former senator Faisal Raza Abidi before the apex court on next hearing May 03.

While hearing a contempt case against Abidi, a three-member bench of Supreme Court headed by CJP remarked: “Faisal Raza Abidi should be brought before the court at the next hearing”.

On Tuesday, the apex court had issued a contempt notice to Abidi over his alleged use of derogatory language against the judiciary on a private television channel.

Reprimanding the lawyer of the private television channel for airing such contemptuous content, Chief Justice Nisar remarked: “private television channel should be ashamed. Is this what freedom of expression entails? Had the channel not seen the programme before the show was aired?”

Responding to this, the lawyer of the private channel shared that the channel accepts its fault for airing the content. “If it were your fault then you should submit a reply a court,” the chief justice remarked.

The lawyer shared that the channel has issued an official apology, adding that the anchorperson of the show has been fired as well.

Over this, the CJP observed: “Is this how you apologise? You do a programme and then apologise. We don’t accept your apology.”

The court adjourned the case hearing till May 3.

Orignally published by INP