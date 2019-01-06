CJP orders ACE to end land occupation at Khokhar Palace

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered the Anti-Corruption Establishment to put an end to the illegal occupation of land by Khokhar Palace in Lahore.

A two-member bench headed by the top judge, while hearing a suo motu case at the Lahore registry on alleged land grabbing by the Khokhar brothers, ordered the ACE to take action in light of a report on the matter submitted on Sunday by ACE Director General Hussain Asghar and to submit another report on the matter within 10 days.

The court had earlier taken notice of a complaint made against the brothers by an overseas Pakistani who accused the duo of illegally occupying his land and building Khokhar Palace there and registered an FIR against the brothers.

According to the ACE report, the Khokhars have occupied 40 kanals of state land and paid only one of the 10 people from whom they purchased land.

The report added that Khokhar Palace was built on joint lands forcibly taken from various people. “The Khokhar brothers have received bail till your retirement,” Asghar told Justice Nisar who is set to retire on Jan 17.

The chief justice warned that the court would do away with the Khokhars’ joint lands. “Empty Khokhar palace and pack up your things,” he thundered. “I will not let such thuggish behaviour take place in Pakistan.”

