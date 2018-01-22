CJP not happy over probe in Zainab’s murder case

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Supreme Court has given 72 hours to the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab to bring the investigation to its logical conclusion.

Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem report revealed that Zainab had been raped and murdered.

A special bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing its suo motu notice of the brutal murder at its Lahore Registry on Sunday.

Expressing displeasure, the chief justice remarked that the SHOs of the two police stations, in whose jurisdictions the incidents occurred for over two years, were not removed despite so many incidents. The court observed that had the police been serious since 2015, so many cases would not have occurred.

The JIT head informed the bench further that on January 4, Zainab was going to her Khala’s [maternal aunt] house which was 300 metres away. Dr Ashraf of the forensic agency said it is unclear from the CCTV footage if the girl in the video is indeed Zainab.

When the bench was informed of the 800 DNA tests conducted in the case and their awaiting results, the chief justice remarked that the police has other traditional methods of investigation as well other than waiting on DNA tests. “The way the police are going, the entire 210 million people of Pakistan will have to take DNA tests,” the chief justice remarked.

The court also inquired into the treatment of Kainat, another victim of abuse in Kasur who is admitted to a hospital in Lahore. Addressing the medical superintendent of the hospital, the court remarked that if needed the young girl should be sent abroad for treatment.

Later, an in-camera hearing of the case was started on the request of the forensic agency’s head. The hearing was then adjourned.

Chief Justice Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of the case on January 10.