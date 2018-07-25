CJP Nisar terms polling arrangements satisfactory

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that polling arrangements for the general elections 2018 are satisfactory.

Talking to media persons after casting his vote in NA-130 Lahore, CJP said that it is the day of democracy as timely elections are managed to be held according to the promise.

He asserted that supremacy of law and the constitution will be maintained in the country at any cost.

Afterwards, CJP headed towards the Supreme Court registry despite a holiday announced by the ECP on account of the general elections.

Share on: WhatsApp