CJP Nisar pledges to hold probe into Justice Shaukat’s remarks

KARACHI : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday responded to the remarks of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui regarding interference of intelligence agency in judicial matters.

During hearing at the Karachi Registry, the Chief Justice said that the judiciary is working independently and free from any pressure. “I read about the statement of a judge and was deeply disappointed,” he added.

“I felt saddened to read the statement of an Islamabad judge. As the head of judiciary, I assure you that we are not under any sort of pressure,” the CJP observed.

The CJP vowed to launch an investigation into the matter and bring the facts to light.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had alleged Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of manipulating the judicial procedures. He said that he is not involved in corruption and appealed the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to conduct an open trial against him.

Justice Siddiqui said that Pakistan can be compared with India, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka instead of comparing with the United States or Europe. “India will be a bigger economic power by 2030 and we are going backward,” he said.

Earlier, CJP Nisar inaugurated Water Treatment Plant III in Karachi and said that the people of Gilgit are happy on the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

Share on: WhatsApp