CJP Nisar orders immediate removal of over-sized billboards from Lahore

LAHORE : In a decisive blow to the marketing firms, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the removal of billboards, beyond the set size limit, from Punjab’s capital city.

Hearing crucial cases in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry on Saturday, the top judge ordered the removal of advertisement-aimed boards and issued a notice to the Director General of Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) as well.

‘It is the responsibility of the civil administration to keep the city clean,’ remarked the chief justice.

The CJP’s directives come a month after the Lahore High Court ordered the authorities concerned to remove signboards from all heritage sites on the Mall Road in Lahore.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the orders while hearing a case regarding the installation of large sized signboards on the thoroughfare.

The Court also directed for strict action against those who have installed signboards larger than the prescribed size.

