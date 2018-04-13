CJP Nisar hints at reviewing tax amnesty scheme

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday has hinted at reviewing the tax amnesty scheme recently announced by the government.

During hearing of a case related to state land, the CJP observed that the court will review the amnesty scheme and directed the court office to fix the case of Pakistanis having assets and foreign accounts abroad.

Last week, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced a tax amnesty aimed at broadening the government´s revenue base in a country where only about 1 percent of adult population are tax payers.