CJP is light in the darkness

I had the opportunity to spend more than three weeks in my home province of Sindh where I met people from all walks of life. Honestly speaking, I could not find even a single person both in Sindh and Balochistan whom I could see praying for politicians and bureaucrats, including the local administration. I could see and hear people in my lovely Larkano, now robbed and ruined, cursing them. I could come across umpteen people of all age groups who were praying for the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) for their commendable role.

They are praying for HCJP for Water Commission, suo moto notices regarding polluted food, contaminated and unhygienic milk packs, fake medicines, among others. They pray for Pakistan Rangers ( Sindh)because they firmly believe whatever peace and normalcy is back to the province, no more dacoits in action in the upper Sindh region; for which credit goes to the Rangers. The prisoners of illiteracy, the victims of corruption, extreme imposed poverty and the feudal barbarism look up to Judiciary and Pakistan Rangers – Sindh because the entire regard them that they are light in the darkness, in the age of crime and corruption

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

