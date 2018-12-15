CJP lambasts Punjab govt for ‘not doing any work’

Says all health-related operations halted

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar expressed anger towards the Punjab government on Friday over the working conditions of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

During hearing of a case regarding PKLI, Justice Nisar remarked that no work was being done while all health-related operations had been halted.

“At the last hearing, we asked what needs to be done with the trust. Rupees 22 billion has been spent and all the money has been given to a trust. Twice the advocate general has said they are changing the law,” the top judge observed.

On this, the additional secretary told the court that the law was being changed. “A complete proposal has been sent to the cabinet,” he said.

Turning to the doctor in charge at PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar, the chief justice asked, “How long have you been in charge of the hospital?” To this Dr Akhtar said that he has been at the hospital for three years.

Justice Nisar then remarked, “You have taken Rs2 million as salary in the last three years.” To this, the doctor said that he had not taken any salary from PKLI. “We have done 21 kidney transplants.”

CJP continued, “Initially this place was for a liver transplant. Kidney operations were being done in other places. You were very close to Shahbaz Sharif. If you want, I can tell you how you met Shahbaz Sharif. You need to tell us what is the need of PKLI trust?”

“The trust was made by the former chief minister for a certain reason. Have you ever put any money in it?” Justice Nisar questioned.

The top judge further said, “Not a single liver transplant was done in June. Five hospitals could be built with the Rs34 billion spent. This case should be handed to the National Accountability Bureau or anti-corruption. Rupees 22 billion have been spent but not a single liver operation has been done but these people are taking billions in salary.”

Expressing anger towards the Punjab government, Justice Nisar said that the government has become idle. “No work is being done and all healthcare related work in the province has come to a halt. No healthcare board has been established in the province,” the judge remarked.

The court then ordered the provincial government to make a decision regarding the control of PKLI in two weeks, and added that the surgeon general of Pakistan be included in the administrative committee. The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks.

