CJP Khosa chairs SC’s full court meeting

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, chaired the full court meeting of the Supreme Court of Pakistan held here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed Chief Justice designate, Mr. Justice Mushir Alam, Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mr. Justice Maqbool Baqar, Mr. Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Mr. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Mr. Justice Faisal Arab, Mr. Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Mr. Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Mr. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Mr. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Mr. Justice Munib Akhtar, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi and Mr. Justice Amin ud Din Khan. Mr. Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar Supreme Court also attended the meeting.

At the beginning of meeting, the Chief Justice of Pakistan welcomed the newly elevated Judge of Supreme Court Mr. Justice Amin ud Din Khan, and said that the addition of Hon’ble Judge will benefit the institution. His lordship apprised the participants that the purpose of the meeting was to take stock of the performance of the Supreme Court in terms of dispensation of justice and disposal of cases and to deliberate on the issues and matters pertaining to smooth functioning of the Court.

Deliberating on the issue of institution and disposal of cases in Supreme Court, the Full Court noted that during the period from 27.04.2019 to 20.11.2019 the Court decided 7718 cases against the institution of 9485 cases, leaving total pendency of 41105 cases. The Full Court observed that larger benches were also constituted during the period for hearing of different cases of important nature but despite of that the disposal figured is encouraging.

The Full Court showed satisfaction over institution and disposal rate and discussed different, ways and means for effective and smooth functioning of the Court and underlined the need to make untiring efforts to improve dispensation of justice and resolved to work out different strategies to constitute benches at Branch Registries where there is high pendency to reduce the backlog in meaningful ways.