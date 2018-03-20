CJP, judges bid farewell to Justice Dost on his retirement

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and other Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan bade farewell to Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, on his retirement on Monday.

A simple and dignified ceremony was held in honour of Justice Dost Muhammad Khan in Supreme Court of Pakistan, which was attended by Chief Justice and all the Judges of Supreme Court, said a press release here.

They lauded the professional and legal acumen of the Judge and praised his lordships devotion and dedication for the cause of justice.

They also paid deepest regards to the Judge and prayed for his long, healthy, prosperous and productive life after his retirement as Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan. They also presented souvenir and shields to Honorable Judge as token of respect and gesture of goodwill.—APP

