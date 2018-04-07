CJP inspects Orange Line Train project in Lahore

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday inspected ongoing Orange Line Train Project in Lahore.

According to details, the top judge came out of his car outside Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry and examined the under-construction train’s route there.

Earlier, CJP had warned Punjab government of halting Orange Line Train project if education and health sectors won’t get better.

CJP remarked that machines in hospitals are not working properly and no one is paying attention to it. No compromise on education and health of the citizens will be tolerated, he clarified.

He also directed all medical superintendents to hold meeting and submit SOPs, continuing that the court wants to support you instead of discouragement.

Orignally published by INP