CJP hints at life sentence for false testimonies

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday hinted at life imprisonment for those who give false testimonies.

A bench headed by the chief justice heard a case regarding action against false witnesses. Mohammad Arshad, who had issued a false testimony in ASI Mazhar Hussain’s murder case, appeared before the court.

As the hearing went under way, CJP Khosa remarked, “As per the law, life imprisonment is handed to those who give false testimonies.”

Turning to the suspect, the chief justice remarked, “You are a guardian of the nation and thus are a guardian witness.” When Arshad responded, “I work for the will of God”, CJP Khosa asked, “Do you also lie in the will of God?”

“He [Arshad] says that he saw the suspect in torchlight, however, other witnesses claim that it was pitch dark there. A man was sentenced to death over your testimony, tell us why we shouldn’t conduct an inquiry against you?” Justice Khosa further questioned. “You gave a false testimony to save the police,” he added. Justice Khosa then asked the Punjab prosecutor general regarding what the court can do on this matter. “

