CJP to hear environmental pollution case at Karachi registry on Saturday

ISLAMABAD : A four member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, and comprising Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Mr. Justice Faisal Arab and Mr. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear Human Rights Case regarding environmental pollution in coastal area being poisoned due to poisoned industrial waste material discharged in the sea, hazardous and toxic pesticides dumping, death & disabling the children’s due to some deadly chemical waste in a vacant plot of SITE Area, Karachi.

The case will be taken up on Saturday at Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that during last hearing of the case on 05.12.2017, the bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan had ordered the Government of Sindh and the Secretary Planning & Development Commission, to submit their respective replies in writing before the next date of hearing, highlighting as to what future plans have been made for the implementation of the planned projects, meant for the disposal of industrial waste as well as municipal waste, what are the financial implications regarding each and how quickly the matter could be put in place and implemented.

