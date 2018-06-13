CJP forms committee to probe construction flaws in new Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD : The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday formed a committee to probe the defects in the construction of newly-built Islamabad International airport.

A three-member bench headed by the CJP conducted hearing over the suo motu notice.

Top officials including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Director General of Civil Aviation appeared before the court.

Expressing shock, the CJP asked, “What sort of construction has been done of the airport that it filled with water.”

“Who has built the airport?” asked the Chief Justice. “The Civil Aviation had taken the responsibility,” came the reply.

Know More: Rain exposes poor construction work at New Islamabad Airport

“I have heard that Chaudhry Muneer was handed over the construction. If that is not the case, then why his name is being repeatedly coming in the case?” he remarked.

The full bench expressed dissatisfaction over the report pertaining to the airport’s construction. It directed to present a detail report over the matter instead of 300 pages within two weeks.

After years of delays and embarrassing setbacks, Pakistan’s long-awaited new airport in the capital Islamabad opened its doors on May 3.

The new airport is set to be able to handle more than nine million passengers annually as China invests billions of dollars in the country and a vast improvement in security has spurred hopes Pakistan is ripe for development.