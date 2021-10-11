CJP forms bench to hear appeal on sacked employees’ case

OBserver Report

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed constituted on Monday a three-judge special bench to hear the review petition pertaining to the judgment regarding striking down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act, 2010.

The bench, led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up the case on October 14. Late last month, Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas had filed a review petition against the top court’s August 19 verdict.

The review petition stated that the court passed the judgment without issuing a formal notice under order XXVIIA CPC and hearing the Attorney General of Pakistan, particularly with reference to the constitutionality of the Act.