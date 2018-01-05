CJP forms bench to hear 16 petitons about expatriates’ right to vote

ISLAMABAD :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar has formed a three-member bench to hear 16 petitions, seeking permission for overseas Pakistanis to cast vote in 2018 general election. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Musheer Alam and Justice Sajjad Shah, will take up the case on January 10. The petitions, filed by members of civil society, appeal that the state may set up the appropriate infrastructure so that overseas Pakistanis can cast their vote in next election, to be held in Pakistan.

Orignally published by APP