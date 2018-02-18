CJP forbids action against ‘Footpath School’ till provision of alternate location

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that the footpath school in Clifton area of the metropolis should continue with its classes until alternate space is provided to relocate the school.

CJP Mian Saqib Nisar said this on Saturday while hearing the suo motu notice at Supreme Court’s Karachi registry on the Sindh government’s alleged move to shut the school down.

During the hearing, he said that the Sindh education department should not nag the administration concerned for closure of the school. Instead, the school should be provided with all the necessary facilities, he added.

The school situated under Bahria Icon Tower flyover in Clifton area of Karachi had reportedly received threats for closure by the Sindh government.

In January this year, Syeda Anfas Ali Shah Zaidi, who has been running the footpath school since the past three years, said Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) Managing Director Naheed Durrani asked them to close down the school at the earliest.

