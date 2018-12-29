CJP for increase in IHC judges

Observer Report

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday asked the government to look into the matter of increase in number of judges of Islamabad High Court or else the apex court would take a suo motu notice.

During his conversation with Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, the chief justice recounted that the government was forwarded recommendations pertaining to increasing number of judges in the IHC during the tenure of caretaker government. Justice Nisar said there were only four judges in the IHC, who were greatly burdened.

