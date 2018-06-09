CJP expresses satisfaction over cleanliness condition in Karachi

KARACHI : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday expressed satisfaction over cleanliness condition in Karachi.

During the hearing, CJP appreciated provincial government and said that he felt really happy after seeing garbage-less Karachi.

Advocate Shahab Usto told the court that 915 schemes have been completed and that projects related to the sewerage system have also been implemented.

Karachi is facing 260 million gallons of water every day, however, this situation can also be handled till December this year, he added.

Meanwhile, CJP asked Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar about the blocked drainage paths oer which, the mayor assured him that the system has been improved.

Soon drainage paths will be cleaned, he continued.