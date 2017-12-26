CJP expresses resentment over high fee by private medical colleges

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday expressed resentment over private medical colleges for charging high fee from the students.

A two member bench headed by CJP heard the suo moto case at Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry.

During the proceedings, the judge said that he was being criticized over Mayo Hospital visit, adding that he will personally look into the matter related to the health of country’s children.

He further sought details of bank accounts of private colleges’ owners and announced that this case will also be heard on Saturday and Sunday.

Clean water case proceedings will also be held along with this case, he continued.

Subsequently, CJP also ordered to present proper record in both cases as early as possible.

Orignally published by INP