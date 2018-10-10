CJP expresses concern over rising prices, fall in rupee

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday lamented that the economic situation is not ideal these days and inflation is rising while rupee is depreciating.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Nisar is hearing a case regarding petroleum prices and the imposition of additional taxes.

As the hearing began, Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) counsel informed the bench, “The prices of petrol and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cannot be controlled too much, however, certain measures can be taken.” To this, Justice Nisar remarked, “These measures have to be taken by the government.”

The chief justice then questioned, “On what basis is the PSO managing director drawing a salary of Rs3.7 million?” However, the PSO counsel informed him, “The MD is appointed by the federal government and the company’s board has no control over it.”

“PSO MD Imranul Haq was appointed in line with regulations and his salary was determined through the market rate,” the counsel added. Justice Nisar then directed that the government informs the bench regarding the basis on which the PSO MD was paid a salary of Rs3.7 million.

“Nobody else in Pakistan must be drawing this much salary,” he added.

Attorney General Khalid Javed told the bench, “He has worked in Engro and the LNG sector.”

Justice Nisar remarked, “The matter regarding PSO MD’s appointment should be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the bureau should inquire into the salary and perks granted to him.”

Further, the attorney general requested for an in-camera briefing on the matter of LNG imports. “It is a sensitive matter and I want to share a lot of information in-camera,” he said. Following this, the bench accepted his request.

