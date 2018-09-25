CJP donates Rs1lack more to dams fund

Islamabad

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has deposited Rs100,000 in Supreme Court Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund. The CJP made this announcement in Special Transmission of a local satellite television news channel, said a press release issued Thursday.

This is the second donation by the top judge, who donated Rs1 million for the two dams while kicking starting the initiative was originally kick-started in July.

Directing the authorities to immediately start construction of the two dams, the CJP also urged all institutions and individuals to play their due role for the construction of the dams in the country. So far, the Dams Fund has received more than three billion rupees.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp