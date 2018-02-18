CJP displeased with Shahrukh’s medical report

Orders Sharjeel Memon’s return to jail; Visits JPMC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday came down hard on doctors who had prepared a medical report for Shahrukh Jatoi, the prime suspect in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, even making an unannounced visit to the Jinnah Hospital to see for himself how the hospital was running its affairs.

Justice Nisar had last week taken notice of Jatoi’s shifting to the JPMC from Karachi’s Central Jail following an alleged deterioration in his medical condition just a week after the SC set aside bail granted to him by the Sindh High Court.

Shahrukh Jatoi’s report, prepared by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and read out in court by the Inspector General of Sindh’s Prison Police, Nusrat Magan, had clearly not satisfied the CJP, who questioned the standards of the medical institute.

According to reports, the document had stated that Jatoi was suffering from piles, which surprised Justice Nisar as he recalled that the accused had actually complained of a cardiac issue.

The chief justice was further displeased when Magan told him that Jatoi had been transferred to a ‘C’ category jail. “Why is a murder convict kept in ‘C’ class?” the chief justice demanded. “Why isn’t he in a dark cell?”

Magan responded that prisoners are kept in ‘C’ class until the SC confirms their sentence. The CJP also ordered jail authorities to submit a report on the number of prisoners that are transferred from the jail to the hospital to receive medical care.

Hospital sources had earlier told media that the young Jatoi underwent a medical check-up for a “health-related complaint” and was “advised” hospitalisation.

However, there was no word from police and health authorities as to the nature of the illness being faced by Jatoi, who is in his early 20s. The Executive Director of the JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, had said at the time that the information was not being divulged “to protect the patient’s privacy”.

“The court did not allow Memon to be transferred to a hospital,” Justice Nisar told Magan when the latter insisted that the former Sindh information minister had been admitted on doctors’ recommendations.

Taking the medical report prepared by the medical board formed by NAB, the chief justice pointed out that the report had only recommended a few medical tests. The board had also recommended that Memon should be treated in the jail hospital, the chief justice said.

“Who ordered you to transfer him [Memon] to a medical facility?” Justice Nisar asked Magan. “Send him back to jail today.” Notices were also issued to the medical board that examined Memon.