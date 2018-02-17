CJP displeased with Shahrukh Jatoi’s medical report, orders Sharjeel Memon’s return to jail; annoyed over poor conditions at JPMC

KARACHI : Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday came down hard on doctors who had prepared a medical report for Shahrukh Jatoi, the prime suspect in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, even making an unannounced visit to the Jinnah Hospital to see for himself how the hospital was running its affairs.

Hours later, he also ordered former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to be returned to jail from a medical facility he is being kept in.

An accountability court in Karachi had on Thursday indicted Memon and 11 others in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at ‘exorbitant rates’ through the abuse of power.

Shahrukh Jatoi’s report — prepared by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and read out in court by the Inspector General of Sindh’s Prison Police, Nusrat Magan — had clearly not satisfied the CJP, who questioned the standards of the medical institute and decided to pay it an unannounced visit.

Taking great exception, he said reports showed the situation at hospitals was far from satisfactory. He expressed his annoyance over the smell in the emergency department.

The CJP asked health secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho to explain as to when the situation at government-operated hospitals would get better.

Pechuho replied the government was providing funds to the hospitals to improve healthcare and other related facilities.

CJP Nisar asked the health secretary to swear on affidavit that the JPMC and other hospitals were well-equipped and had all healthcare facilities.

The chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over performance of Jinnah Medical and Dental College and issued notice to officials of the college to submit their comments.

Justice Nisar had last week taken notice of Jatoi’s shifting to the JPMC from Karachi’s Central Jail following an alleged deterioration in his medical condition just a week after the SC set aside bail granted to him by the Sindh High Court.

The young Jatoi underwent a medical check-up for a “health-related complaint” and was “advised” hospitalization.

However, there was no word from police and health authorities as to the nature of the illness being faced by Jatoi — who is in his early 20s. The Executive Director of the JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, had said at the time that the information was not being divulged “to protect the patient’s privacy”.

The Chief Justice was further irked when he was told that Jatoi is being kept in Category C jail.

Why is a death sentence suspect being kept in Category C jail, Justice Nisar asked, and summoned a report from the jail administration on how many prisoners have been transferred to hospitals.

